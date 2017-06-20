Kenya: Leopards Sign Victor Majid, Juma Joins Technical Bench

AFC Leopards have completed the signing of combative midfielder Victor Majid from SportPesa Premier League side Chemelil Sugar.

The 13-time Kenyan champions are also in talks with former players Mike Khamati and Kepha Aswani in a bid to have them rejoin the club in separate loan deals from Tusker and Nakumatt respectively.

At the same time, the club has announced that striker Paul Mungai Kiongera will not be part of the club in the season's second leg after both parties agreed not to renew their contract.

Nation Sport has also established that new coach Dorian Marin is yet to officially sign a contract with Leopards while former player Tom Juma has been appointed as one of the club's assistant coaches.

Captain Bernard Mang'oli, who was rumoured to be on his way out of the club, has renewed his contract with the club.

"We have been in touch with him (Majid) for one month now, and there are very few things pending between us and his club (Chemelil Sugar). He will sign his contract before the end of the week unless something major happens," Leopards chairman Dan Mule said.

"We are not yet done with recruitment. We want to have a very strong team by the end of this month so we are still negotiating with different players here in Kenya and abroad. We shall let you know when we have finalised everything."

Majid, who is part of the provisional national team for next year's African Nations Championship, is expected in Nairobi any time this week to finalise negotiations and put pen to paper in a two-year deal at the club.

Once he signs on, he will become Ingwe's fourth signing so far this month, joining Keziron Kizito, Alexis Kitenge and Mussa Mudde who have already joined the club in the mid-season window.

Following a bright start to the new season, Leopards' form dipped, which saw English coach Stewart Hall leave the club close to a month ago.

They are currently enduring an eight-match winless run in the league and are placed 12th on the standings after 14 rounds of matches.