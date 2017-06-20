20 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC to Gazette 14,500 Candidates By June 24

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to gazette the names of 14,500 candidates taking part in the August polls by Saturday.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the electoral body's Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba said that currently, the process is ongoing to see how the candidates will appear on the ballot papers before printing.

"We have just completed the nomination process. So far we have 14,500 candidates that we are supposed to gazette in the course of this week," he stated.

"This morning, we are just meeting to look at how those candidates appear on their respective ballot papers for purposes of printing. We are getting there and in due course we should be able to publish the names of the candidates participating," he added.

Chiloba further revealed that preparations for the August 8 General Elections are at an advanced stage.

"I believe that you will see more of us during this campaign period trying to engage with citizens in terms of their responsibilities and duties when it comes to voting," he said.

"This morning we are meeting to approve the names for printing and we should be sending them to the printer the day after tomorrow."

He also said the poll agency hopes to finalise hearing appeals relating to nomination of candidates by Tuesday in order to allow the release of the artwork for the ballot papers to the contractor.

Chiloba said any attempt to nullify the contract awarded to Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC and send the poll agency back to the drawing board would be a recipe for chaos.

Kenya

Arrest Threats Just Hot Air - Opposition Leader Odinga

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed as absolute nonsense the rising calls for his arrest over remarks… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.