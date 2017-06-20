19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Principal Arrested for Alleged Rape of Teen Pupil

Police have arrested a former principal for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Lorraine village in Sekororo last week.

Police spokesperson colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the former principal allegedly told the girl he wanted to give her a message.

"Subsequently, he took her to his home in Loraine village where on arrival he raped her," Ngoepe said.

The pupil opened a case and the suspect was later arrested, he said.

He appeared briefly at Lenyenye Magistrate's court on Monday afternoon. He is due to appear again on Tuesday morning.

Source: News24

