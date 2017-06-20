analysis

On Monday the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, released the findings of her investigation into what is called the "CIEX Report". It has, like so many things in our country, a long and complicated history. But she found that Absa should pay R1.15-billion to the fiscus. And then, strangely, she also found that the mandate of the Reserve Bank should change, from targeting inflation as it does now, to promoting economic growth.

A finding the person who lodged the original complaint did not ask for. Your view of this is likely to rest on the answer to this question: Do you believe Busisiwe is acting independently? And, how does this not look like a new front in the battle between the Guptas, their friends in government, and the banks who have refused to provide them with certain services? By STEPHEN GROOTES.

While it might be important to start at the very beginning of this tale, it is simply impossible to tell it all in one go. So, dear reader, we will have to over-simplify, with all of the difficulties that that can entail.

But, once upon a time, back when apartheid was still in force and before the ANC took...