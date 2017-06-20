20 June 2017

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Army Hits Back At 'Strip' Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Swaziland Army continues to try to justify stripping people naked at border crossings to see if they are carrying illegal goods.

The Army said it did not use body scanners instead of strip-search because it did not have any.

The practice of inspecting the private parts of women with mirrors and stripping suspects naked came to light after a woman complained about her treatment.

Aspokesperson for the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) - as the Army is officially called - was quoted in the Swazi Observer on Thursday (15 June 2017) saying, 'Soldiers do not use scanners to search people passing at the informal crossings and we are not yet planning to introduce them. In fact, we do not have them.'

The trouble occurs at informal crossing over the border between Swaziland and South Africa. Locals who live within four kilometres of the border use them, often daily.

The spokesperson said if people cannot cope with the security measures, 'they should avoid using those crossings'.

The newspaper reported, 'He said USDF will not be stopped by such protests and they will continue to search people as before.

Swaziland

Senate Snubs LGBTI Health Report

Senators in Swaziland threw out a motion to make a report on access to health facilities for lesbian, gay, bisexual,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.