Botswana: Chinese Doctor, Entrepreneur Donate Medical Equipment to Botswana Hospital

Gaborone — Chinese medical equipment worth 100,000 U.S. dollars were donated Friday to Nyangabgwe Hospital in Francistown, some 430 km northeast of Botswana's capital Gaborone.

Orthopaedic consumables used in treating bone-fractured patients were donated by member of the 14th China Medical Team Dr. Huang Yixiong and Xiamen Double Commerce Medical Technology chief executive officer Lin Zhixiong.

"The charitable activity of these two Chinese citizens is a vivid display of solid friendship between China and Botswana," said Wang Bangfu, Political Counselor of Chinese Embassy at the handover ceremony.

"What makes this donation unique is that it is from private citizens instead of government or institutions. I believe that with our joint efforts, China and Botswana will certainly have a brighter future in health cooperation," he said.

Receiving the donated medical equipment, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Botswana's Ministry of Health and Wellness John Botsang said the cooperation between Botswana and the People's Republic of China goes back more than three decades.

"As this relationship gradually grew, not only did they (Chinese medical experts) provide specialist services but also contribute immensely in donating various items such as medical equipment, medical books and other items like televisions," said Botsang.

For over three decades, the Chinese government has been sending medical specialists to work in Botswana for a rotating period of two years.