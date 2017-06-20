Mauritius: Developing Countries Urged to Display Large Graphic Health Warnings On Tobacco Packaging

press release

The imperative for developing countries to accelerate the implementation of Article 11 of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) was highlighted by the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, yesterday at the opening ceremony of a Sub-Regional Meeting on Graphic Health Warnings at Le Meridien Hotel in Balaclava. Article 11 of the FCTC requires Parties to the Convention to use large, rotating health warnings on all tobacco product packaging and labelling to deter smoking.

The use of large rotating pictorial health warnings on all tobacco product packaging and labelling as a cost-effective means of increasing public awareness about the dangers of tobacco use is at the fore of discussions at the three-day Sub-Regional Meeting on Graphic Health Warnings being organised by the WHO Regional Office for Africa in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life. It brings together representatives of Health Ministries and civil societies of 15 African countries to share experience, and discuss the way forward and how support can be provided to countries aiming at sensitising their population with large graphic health warnings.

In his address, the Minister deplored the use of enticing products by the tobacco industry to initiate and maintain addiction to its lethal products among consumers, especially the young people. He outlined the vulnerability of young people who are not mature enough to understand the dangers of tobacco use, and who underestimate the risk of becoming addicted to nicotine in the face of the tobacco industry's marketing strategies.

Referring to the alarming rate in the use of tobacco products in the developing world compared to high-income countries, Dr Husnoo pointed out that more than 80% of the world smokers live in low- and middle-income countries. In light of the situation, the Minister recalled that graphic pictures are more powerful deterrent than words, and that the use of pictorial health warning and messages on tobacco products packages has proved to be a very cost effective method to raise public health awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco use.

The Minister also briefed participants on the status of Mauritius as regards the implementation of Article 11 of the WHO FCTC. Since passing of relevant legislation in 2009, all cigarettes packages sold in Mauritius should bear one of the eight prescribed pictorial health warnings which must occupy 60% of the front display area and 70% of the black display area. Health warnings in both English and French are also displayed on 65% of the side display area.

He reiterated Government's commitment to fight the tobacco epidemic and gave assurance that Mauritius will soon be implementing new large rotating pictorial health warnings in line with WHO guidelines. According to these guidelines, Parties are recommended to rotate warnings and messages at a 12-24 months interval.

For his part, the WHO Representative in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, commended Mauritius for being the first African country to have fully implemented the use of graphical health warning on tobacco product packaging.

He urged other participating countries to champion the implementation of WHO FCTC, as the effectiveness of large pictorial health warnings on all tobacco product packaging and labelling in reducing tobacco consumption is widely acknowledged. WHO will continue to support all Parties to raise awareness on morbidity and premature mortality due to tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke, he said.