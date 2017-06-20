19 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Harmful Practice

Mendefera — Awareness raising seminar on harmful practices was organized in Mendefera on 13 June to members of the campaigning committee on combatting harmful practices affecting the overall health of women in the Southern region.

At the seminar detail briefings as regards the main causes and the negative consequence of underage marriage from legal point of view was provided by legal experts.

It was also reported that a number of females have become victims of underage marriage exposing them to severe diseases like that of fistula.

Speaking on the event, Mrs. Aberash Hibtai, branch head of NUEW in the Southern region, said that under age marriage is a harmful practice that is physically and psychologically affecting young women and called for integrated effort to eradicate the practice.

Participants of the seminar discussed on relevant issues and made various recommendations.

