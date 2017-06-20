19 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Well-Known Businessman Shot Dead in Bosaso City

Unknown gunmen believed to be Al shabaab assassins have shot and killed a well-known businessman in the coastal town of Bosaso, northeast of Somalia on Monday.

Two men armed with pistols gunned down the trader at a market in the commercial town, and fled the scene before the arrival of Puntland security forces, according to a witness.

It's unclear the motive behind the murder of the man whose name has not yet been identified, but, the seaside city has witnessed series of attacks in the past few months.

Puntland state officials are yet to comment of the assassination of the businessman.

