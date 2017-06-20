Somalia: Govt Says Captured Al-Shabaab Intelligence Head

Somalia's Minister of Internal security Mohamed Abukar Dualle "Islow" has announced that government forces have detained ahead of Al shabaab head of Intelligence in Mogadishu.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said Abdiwahab Khalif Ahmed aka "Isse Tarabun" was arrested in an operation carried out in Bakaro, the capital's biggest market.

The Security Minister said they also believe that Ahmed had been responsible for the assassinations and car bomb attacks in Mogadishu.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab group is yet to release its own statement, in regard to the alleged capture of the Intelligence commander.