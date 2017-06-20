Namibia: Guilty Plea Offered in 'Gobabis Delilah' Case

THE boyfriend - and also co-accused - of a woman charged with having hatched a murder plot against her husband wants to plead guilty to three of the four charges he is facing, his lawyer said in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Boris Isaacks told judge Christie Liebenberg his instructions from his client, Rhyno du Preez (33), were to tender a plea of guilty on counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The plea is expected to drive a wedge between Du Preez and his co-accused, Rachel Rittmann (46), whose husband is alleged to have been killed as a result of a plot devised by Rittmann and Du Preez about four years ago.

Defence lawyer Hipura Ujaha, who is representing Rittmann, told judge Liebenberg that a draft of Du Preez's plea explanation, which was provided to him yesterday morning, "extensively implicates" his client.

With both state advocate Marthino Olivier and Ujaha indicating to the court that they needed time to consider Du Preez's intended plea, the case was postponed to today.

Rittmann and Du Preez have previously both indicated in pretrial documents filed at the court that they would be denying guilt on all of the charges they are facing. Except for the three counts on which Du Preez wants to admit guilt, they are also charged with a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The state is alleging that they murdered Rittmann's husband, Rudolph Rittmann (34), at Gobabis on 23 August 2013, robbed him by stealing a cellphone, wallet with bank cards, and his Isuzu bakkie from him, and tried to obstruct the police's investigation of his death by setting fire to his bakkie, with his body inside the vehicle, next to the main road between Gobabis and Windhoek.

Rittmann and Du Preez are alleged to have been involved in an extramarital relationship at the time the killing was planned and executed.

In the indictment on which they are set to stand trial, the prosecution is alleging that the two lovers discussed the killing of Rittmann's husband during a meeting they had with a brother of Du Preez in June 2013.

The alleged murder plan was carried out when Rittmann and Du Preez attacked the late Rudolph Rittmann while he lay sleeping in his house, overpowered him and stabbed him with a knife, the prosecution is charging.

The state is also alleging that Rittmann expected to receive an inheritance from her husband in the event of his death, and that this was the motive for the murder.

Rittmann and Du Preez were arrested about a week after the killing. They have remained in custody since then.