19 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabaab Spy Chief Arrested in Mogadishu

The Head of Alshabaa's intelligence wing Amniyat in Benaadir region Abdiwahab Khalif Ahmed has been captured. Ahmed also going by the alias Isse Tarabun was arrested in an operation in Bakara Market in Mogadishu.

The arrest was confimed by Interior Minister Mohamed Abukar Isloow at a Press Conference in Mogadishu. Isloow says the capture is a major step towards averting Alshabaab attacks in Mogadishu.

Somalia has beefed up security in the month of Ramadan which in the past has seen a surge in attacks by Alshabaab. Last week at least 25 people were killed in an attack on the popular Mogadishu eatery the Pizza House

