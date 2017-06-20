20 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Central Bank Reduces Cbr to Lowest Level in Six Years

Photo: Daily Monitor
A person counting Ugandan shillings (file photo).
By Martin Luther Oketch

Kampala — Determined to restore high economic growth rate, private sector credit and to bring about low lending rates, Bank of Uganda yesterday reduced Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 10 per cent, the lowest level it has ever done since the policy was introduced six years ago.

The Bank of Uganda is optimistic that the reduction in the CBR from 11 per cent in April will also play a key role in controlling Uganda's inflation in single digit and foster stability in foreign exchange market.

Presenting the monetary policy statement for June, the governor BoU, Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, said: "With domestic inflation pressures remaining subdued and given the continued weak growth prospects, the BoU judges that continued easing of monetary policy is appropriate."

"This will be consistent with achieving the core inflation target of 5 per cent over the medium-term and will also support the recovery of real output in the economy," Mr Mutebile added.

The executive director of research at BoU, Dr Adam Mugume, said CBR from April 2016 has been reduced by 6 percentage point exclusive of yesterday's reduction.

"The reduction in CBR has been helpful in containing low inflation and has also translated into reduction in the commercial bank lending rates by 4.7 per cent," he said.

Not commensurate

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the executive director of Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Mr Gideon Badgawa, said reduction in the CBR by central bank has not been commensurate with commercial bank lending rates.

