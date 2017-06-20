19 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Health - Cases of Watery Diarrhea Receding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Health, Mamoon Humaida, has affirmed that cases of watery diarrhea in Khartoum state have ebbed and that the health situation has become stable in all localities within the state.

The minister told the launching of an enlightenment campaign on the watery diarrhea it was imperative to spread correct information about the how the watery diarrhea spread and how it could be control through proper hygiene practices and that this information could be forwarded to the public through the use of different media.

He commended the move made by the Khartoum state students union in this regard.

The President of the Students Union Haggo Ahmed Mohamed has meanwhile explained that the enlightenment campaign which involved universities and localities aims at reaching the public all over the state of Khartoum, stressing on the need for the public and the official efforts to merge in this regard.

Sudan

Sudanese Doctors in UK Urge Khartoum to Declare Cholera, Take Action Themselves

The UK-Ireland section of the Sudanese Doctors' Union has called on Khartoum to officially declare the outbreak of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.