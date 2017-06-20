Sudan: Minister for Health - Cases of Watery Diarrhea Receding

Khartoum — The Minister for Health, Mamoon Humaida, has affirmed that cases of watery diarrhea in Khartoum state have ebbed and that the health situation has become stable in all localities within the state.

The minister told the launching of an enlightenment campaign on the watery diarrhea it was imperative to spread correct information about the how the watery diarrhea spread and how it could be control through proper hygiene practices and that this information could be forwarded to the public through the use of different media.

He commended the move made by the Khartoum state students union in this regard.

The President of the Students Union Haggo Ahmed Mohamed has meanwhile explained that the enlightenment campaign which involved universities and localities aims at reaching the public all over the state of Khartoum, stressing on the need for the public and the official efforts to merge in this regard.