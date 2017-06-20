Sudan: President Bashir Arrived in Jeddah

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, arrived in the Saudi Arabian town of Jeddah and was received upon arrival at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport by the deputy Emir of Mecca area, HRH Abdalla Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz.

The Commissioner of Jeddah, Dr Hani bin Mohamed Abou Ras and the Director of the Mecca area police, Gen Saeed Bin Salim al Garni and the Director of King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Abdalla al Rimi as well as the director of royal protocols in Mecca area Ahmed Bin Zafir.

Sudan's ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdul Basit Al Sanousi, as well as the Consul General in Jeddah,Awad Hassanain

Ahmed Al Fadul, were also at the airport to receive the President and the accompanying delegation.