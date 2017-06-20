Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives WFP Country Offices Director

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Abdul Ghani Abdul Naem Awad al Karim on Monday received the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Sudan, Matthew Hollingworth who is the acting humanitarian affairs coordinator and reviewed with him the continue cooperation between the two sides.

The Undersecretary has commended the strategic work plan of the organization relative to the Sudan which was approved by the WFP Executive Council in its recent meeting in Rome, for 2017-2018, at a cost of 593 million dollars.

The undersecretary has expressed his appreciation for the positive approach of the programme and its agreement with the government of Sudan vision that development and production be the aim.

He stressed that cooperation which is based on the objectives grounds always produces positive results and will have more impact. He said the Sudan would continue with boosting peace and stability via dialogue and political negotiations.

The WFP representative briefed the undersecretary on the outcome of the recent visit that took him, the UNICEF Representative to the Sudan and the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs in the Sudan, to Brussels and London with the view to invite the International donors communities to look into the Sudanese situation objectively and to boost its developmental efforts and to at the same time help support in the efforts to meet the humanitarian demand of the refugee groups Sudan is receiving from south Sudan and other countries in the region.