19 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and Russia Sign MOU for Cooperation Nuclear Power for Peaceful Uses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan and Russia signed in Moscow Monday a memo of understanding for cooperation in the field of nuclear power for peaceful uses, which was signed by the State Minister at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Engineer Yousif Hamza, and the General Director of the Russian Nuclear Power Agency for the Russian side.

Engineer Yousif said that implementation of the programs included in agreement will result in the signing of an agreement between the Sudanese and Russian sides in the field of atomic power for peaceful uses by the end of the year 2017.

He indicated that signing of the agreement will enable Sudan to benefit from the applications of the peaceful uses of nuclear power in several vital fields.

It is to be recalled that a high-level delegation of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, led by the State Minister, is visiting Moscow to participate in the Annual Nuclear Power Exhibition along with delegations of many countries and international companies operating in the fields of power and the building of nuclear reactors.

Sudan

Dr. Al-Jaz Discusses Horizons of Cooperation With Brazil

Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for Sudan Relations with China, India, Brazil and South Africa, Dr. Awad Ahmed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.