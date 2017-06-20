Sudan and Russia Sign MOU for Cooperation Nuclear Power for Peaceful Uses

Khartoum — Sudan and Russia signed in Moscow Monday a memo of understanding for cooperation in the field of nuclear power for peaceful uses, which was signed by the State Minister at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Engineer Yousif Hamza, and the General Director of the Russian Nuclear Power Agency for the Russian side.

Engineer Yousif said that implementation of the programs included in agreement will result in the signing of an agreement between the Sudanese and Russian sides in the field of atomic power for peaceful uses by the end of the year 2017.

He indicated that signing of the agreement will enable Sudan to benefit from the applications of the peaceful uses of nuclear power in several vital fields.

It is to be recalled that a high-level delegation of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, led by the State Minister, is visiting Moscow to participate in the Annual Nuclear Power Exhibition along with delegations of many countries and international companies operating in the fields of power and the building of nuclear reactors.