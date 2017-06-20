Sudan: First Vice President Receives Message From Taban Deng

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, LT Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Monday, received a written message from the First Vice President of South Sudan, Gen. Taban Deng, dealing w ith the bilateral relations and ways of boosting them as well as an invitation for the First Vice President Bakri to visit Juba.

The message was delivered to the First Vice President of the Republic by the south Sudan ambassador to Khartoum, Mayan Dot Wool, who said the meeting also discussed trade exchange and petroleum between the two countries, saying the joint Oversight Security and Political Committee will convene in Juba following the Eid Fitr break.

The ambassador said the meeting which he described as businesslike, discussed joint interests and trade and the opening of crossing borders.