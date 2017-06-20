19 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice President Receives Message From Taban Deng

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, LT Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Monday, received a written message from the First Vice President of South Sudan, Gen. Taban Deng, dealing w ith the bilateral relations and ways of boosting them as well as an invitation for the First Vice President Bakri to visit Juba.

The message was delivered to the First Vice President of the Republic by the south Sudan ambassador to Khartoum, Mayan Dot Wool, who said the meeting also discussed trade exchange and petroleum between the two countries, saying the joint Oversight Security and Political Committee will convene in Juba following the Eid Fitr break.

The ambassador said the meeting which he described as businesslike, discussed joint interests and trade and the opening of crossing borders.

Sudan

Dr. Al-Jaz Discusses Horizons of Cooperation With Brazil

Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for Sudan Relations with China, India, Brazil and South Africa, Dr. Awad Ahmed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.