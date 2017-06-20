20 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Residents in Danger As Delta Community Turns Toxic Waste Dumpsite

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Warri — Residents of Egbeleku, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, now live in dangers following alleged compromise by the community leaders and an unidentified firm to dump suspected toxic waste in the community.

A community source, who took Vanguard to the dugout toxic waste site, said: "A company came and settled some leaders in the community some weeks back and has since been hauling in the foul smelling brownish waste through the community to the site.

"Some of us wanted to raise questions on the secrecy with which they control movement of the unknown product into the community. Before we could say anything, some community leaders issued a warning, vowing to sanction anyone who exposes the shady deal. It is obvious some persons have been settled to endanger our lives. We call on relevant authorities to stop this dangerous business."

When Vanguard visited the scene, a fresh delivery of the foul smelling strange waste had apparently just been brought in and was being pushed by an excavator into a vast dugout pit flowing into a swamp terrain of the community.

Some of the community leaders could not be reached for comment as they were said to be out of town.

