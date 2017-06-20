South Africa: The Great Knysna Fire Was Not Caused By Climate Change

analysis

The faithful are quick to blame natural disasters on the sins of man. True to form, the ruins of Knysna were still burning when the Mail & Guardian's environmental reporter, Sipho Kings, blamed climate change. "This is the new normal," he wrote. Of course, that's nonsense, and it's pretty distasteful to boot.

In 1869, a newspaper gave an account of major fires in and around Knysna, based on reports in the George Advertiser and the Grahamstown Journal:

"Tuesday, the 9th February, 1869, is a day that will not easily be erased from the memory of the inhabitants of the Knysna district. Soon after sunrise, a hot N.E. hurricane sprang up, and continued to blow until 3 p.m., when it suddenly veered round to the N.W., and blew with increased strength, bringing with it columns of fire, before which men, women and children had to fly for their lives. Horses and livestock were swept away and destroyed; every particle of vegetation, forests, &c., was demolished. Ten families have been reduced to poverty. News of the ravages committed by the fire comes in from all directions. As the day wore on, tidings arrived that every house on Eastford had been burned down....