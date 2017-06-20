Ethiopia: Nile Gets Green Light to Start Mortgage Insurance

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) gave its approval for Nile Insurance S.C. to start a mortgage redemption insurance policy. The approval was given in a letter sent to Nile on June 12, 2017.

The insurance policy is set up to insure lenders in case of borrowers default on loans due to death, which means it helps cover the mortgage payments of the borrower if the borrower dies unexpectedly. And it is designed for individuals who mortgage real property as security.

The approval came two months after Nile submitted its proposal to NBE, targeting to start the new policy in the current fiscal year. The approval makes Nile the fifth company to provide this policy in Ethiopia.

Mortgage insurance was first introduced in the country three decades ago by Ethiopian Insurance Company (EIC) by giving service to the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

Besides Nile Insurance, four other companies including Nyala Insurance Company, EIC, Awash Insurance Company and Ethio-life and General Insurance Company provide mortgage insurance.