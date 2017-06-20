19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mohoje Ruled Out of Third Test, Kriel Could Be Fit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok team doctor, Dr Konrad von Hagen has confirmed that Oupa Mohoje will not be fit for the third Test match against France in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mahoje left the field after a clash of heads early in the first half during the second Test in Durban. He was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez.

Jesse Kriel, who missed the second Test is busy with the final phase of his return to play protocol and will be available for selection if he comes through the tests successfully.

The midfielder received a blow to the head in the first Test in Pretoria, which resulted in a weeklong layoff.

Van Hagen confirmed that those were the only injury worries at present.

"There are the usual bumps and bruises but that is to be expected after tough and very physical Test match," said Dr Von Hagen. "Other than that, the players are in good physical condition and in high spirits."

The Bok team to take on France in the final series encounter will be named on Thursday afternoon.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Parliament's 'Half-Baked' State Capture Probe Shields President'

The Democratic Alliance has slammed Parliament's directive that four portfolio committees quiz their respective… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.