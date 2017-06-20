19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Cricket Welcome New T20 Global League Franchise

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket fans in Durban can look forward to plenty of short and long term benefits after the city was confirmed as the base for the franchise bought by Pakistani businessman Fawad Rana for the inaugural T20 Global League that was officially unveiled in London on Monday afternoon.

Rana is no stranger to cricket as he too is the owner of the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

In what is a home-coming of sorts, Hashim Amla was announced as the Proteas marquee player for the Durban-based franchise.

The Dolphins will vacate their Kingsmead home during the month of November as the, yet to be named team, take up residency at Durban's famous cricketing venue that will host several matches in the eagerly anticipated eight team tournament, and the stadium will also see a rolling programmes of upgrades in the next three years.

The T20 Global League has been championed by Cricket South Africa, joining the growing trend of staging international T20 tournaments.

KZN Cricket's interim CEO Muhammad Seedat urges the Durban-based public to get behind the Kingsmead-based franchise.

"We have a passionate cricket support base in KwaZulu-Natal, and a great record of supporting major T20 tournament fixtures at Kingsmead," Seedat said.

"I am confident that the KZN cricket loving supporters will adopt the new franchise, ensuring that the matches that are played in Durban are vibrant and memorable," he added.

As Durban prepares to be one of the eight host venues for the T20 Global League, it has recently been announced that Cricket South Africa has earmarked R350 million for stadium upgrades and refurbishments country wide over the next three years.

Of this allocation, R200 million will be used in the few months to upgrade scoreboards, install state-of-the-art artificial lighting systems and revamp change rooms and media centres.

These major developments are in line with Kingsmead's vow to offer spectators a world-class stadium experience

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Parliament's 'Half-Baked' State Capture Probe Shields President'

The Democratic Alliance has slammed Parliament's directive that four portfolio committees quiz their respective… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.