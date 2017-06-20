East Africa: The Soaring Refugee Crisis Should Not Change Who Ugandans Are

column

Uganda being home to one of the largest Refugee camp (Bidi Bidi Refugee Settlement in Yumbe District) in the world will set the record high for best practice in hosting refugees and other persons of concern seeking refugee and calm from calamities, wars and related circumstances that force them to flee the comfort of their homes in bid to find safety for their lives.

As Ugandans, we would ordinarily find this a burden if poorly analysed and good enough, we are ranked among the top asylum seekers and refugee hosts in the world - meaning we are warm and welcoming. This, however, should be sustained given that the refugee crisis seems to be soaring every other day. And as the lead and best at hospitality given the already stated statics, there is a need to set the pace in consistency. South Sudan, DR Congo and the other neighbouring countries facing calamities that are forcing their nationals to flee their countries, could be relying on the welcoming smiles of Ugandans more than ever, to tolerate and emulate the good hospitality cultures that it gives other foreigners and extend the same to refugees.

Refugees are not beggars and surely should not be regarded as burdens. Being a refugee simply means you are seeking long-term or temporary protection. This is the more reason Ugandans should embrace and welcome them as has been the practice without getting tired, as we could be the only hope to the derailed children, who comprise 52 per cent of the refugee community or that mother escaping torture and death, not just her for life, but also for her children. This is also true of that man whose life has turned upside down and is simply looking for a place where he will be accepted and given another chance to live.

The more than one million refugees currently living in Uganda with more than 91,000,000 living in Kampala and other urban settings, according to data from InterAid Uganda; the leading service providers for Urban Refugees through United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR), are simply seeking acceptance. This is at a time when their countries that were once free from extreme calamities and disasters, transformed their life overnight. Let us not get weary of being warm and accepting, let us be the best example to the rest of the world that thinks little of us as Ugandans. God knows when conflicts in neighbouring countries that is forcing our friends from those countries to run to us for shelter and comfort as their only hope will end. But one thing that should not change during this time is our warm heart and friendly smiles. Let these not fade; let us not get tired of being the warm people we are known to be and that will set us above the rest while we emulate our values as a God-fearing nation .

As Ugandans, we have challenges that equally call for attention and support, but what makes us different is the fact that in spite of that, we can afford to be warm and comfort those that need us despite what we are struggling with as a country. That makes us stand out as a country and will continue to reard us in many more aspects.

The UNHCR is depending on Uganda for this support to humanity, a circumstance that anyone of us Ugandans can befall once the same calamities befall us God forbid. Let us then take this in as Ugandans who are uniquely warm and welcoming and target the top rank in this aspect. I believe our brothers will be proud to mix with us in case we ever needed them.

Ms Katasi is communications and advocacy officer, InterAid Uganda.