20 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

The co-sanctioned European and Sunshine Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship will not take place this year.

As much was confirmed in a press announcement on Tuesday from the Sunshine Tour.

According to the statement, "There are planned improvements for Leopard Creek Golf Club later this year, which means that the course will not be ready to host a championship event."

Executive Director of the Sunshine Tour, Selwyn Nathan said; "Leopard Creek is synonymous with the Alfred Dunhill Championship and although we are disappointed we fully understand that the improvements scheduled for this magnificent facility will re-enforce Leopard Creek as the number one course in the country."

South Africa's Brandon Stone was the winner in 2016.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Parliament's 'Half-Baked' State Capture Probe Shields President'

The Democratic Alliance has slammed Parliament's directive that four portfolio committees quiz their respective… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.