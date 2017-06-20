South Africa: No Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2017

The co-sanctioned European and Sunshine Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship will not take place this year.

As much was confirmed in a press announcement on Tuesday from the Sunshine Tour.

According to the statement, "There are planned improvements for Leopard Creek Golf Club later this year, which means that the course will not be ready to host a championship event."

Executive Director of the Sunshine Tour, Selwyn Nathan said; "Leopard Creek is synonymous with the Alfred Dunhill Championship and although we are disappointed we fully understand that the improvements scheduled for this magnificent facility will re-enforce Leopard Creek as the number one course in the country."

South Africa's Brandon Stone was the winner in 2016.

Source: Sport24