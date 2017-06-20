South Africa: 'Commuter Anger' Results in Torched Metrorail Train

Photo: Natalie Pertsovsky/GroundUp

A burnt Metrorail coach at Cape Town station (file photo).

Another train has been torched in Cape Town due to apparent commuter frustration, Metrorail confirmed on Tuesday.

The train was set alight at Nyanga Junction at 17:00 on Monday, gutting three carriages, said spokesperson Riana Scott.

The fire brigade managed to douse the flames and no injuries were reported.

"The action appeared to have been in response to trains having to temporarily terminate at Nyanga while Metrorail technicians were in the process of fixing defective track circuits on the Chris Hani and Kapteinsklip routes," Scott said.

The defective circuits were reported in two areas shortly after 15:00.

Scott said trains bound for Chris Hani and Kapteinsklip were delayed by more than 60 minutes while technicians repaired the circuits.

A week ago, train commuters were hit with further delays on all routes after two trains were set alight last Monday night, June 12.

Eight carriages were damaged and shops looted, as some commuters went on the rampage in reaction to lengthy delays.

Scott said they did not know the cost of the damage yet.

Loss adjusters and forensic officials had yet to complete their assessments.

On Tuesday morning, the Metrorail Twitter account registered a number of hitches and delays on their lines - electronic display boards that were offline, faulty track circuits, vandalism, and a train's overhead mechanisms snagging overhead electrical wires.

Asked if these were common occurrences, and what the causes could be, Scott said it was "aged and obsolete infrastructure".

Source: News24