Kenya/Uganda: Dan Sserunkuma Leaves Bandari

Ugandan international striker Dan Sserunkuma has left Bandari after both parties agreed not to extend their union following the expiry of his contract.

The Dockers have already signed former Chemelil Sugar forward Hamisi Mwinyi from Kakamega Homeboyz while Tanzanian striker Fred Cosmaas, who impressed during a two-week trial at the club, has also been added to their roaster.

The former Nairobi City Stars and Gor Mahia striker opted not to extend his stay in Mombasa following a quiet 18-month stint with the club where he failed to replicate his form that saw him named the 2012 Kenyan Premier League Player of the Year.

Bandari have also agreed with Gor Mahia to have pacy forward Baron Oketch on a season-long loan deal. Oketch made his debut for Bandari in their goalless draw with Western Stima in their SportPesa Premier League match on Saturday at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Club coach Paul Nkata told Nation Sport Sserunkuma's contract expired and both parties opted not to extend his stay.

