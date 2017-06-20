Photo: Daily Trust

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria.

Malawi President Prof. Peter Mutharika, and Nigeria's former President, Olusegun Obasanjo have challenged Malawians, and Africa at large, to be architects of their own fortune by exploiting their resources for economic development.

The two leaders made the call at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where Mutharika hosted the former Nigerian Head of State for talks on investment prospects and economic development.

The state visit follows an invitation the Malawi leader had made to his Nigerian counterpart at the Global Economic Forum which was held in London last December.

In his statement, President Mutharika urged Africans to stop entertaining the "we are poor" attitude saying the continent had a lot of priceless resources which could effect massive economic transformation if fully exploited.

"Africa is not not a poor continent although our people are poor. We have resources and we have opportunities. What we need is to convert our natural assets into capital," asserted Mutharika.

He added; "for this to happen, we need our people to be equipped with the right skills and above all, we need our people to have the right mindset."

Mutharika also stated that his Government was working hard to make Malawi an investment friendly environment by, among other initiatives, intervening to make investment application process easier and quicker through establishiment of a one stop center where all processes are handled.

Echoing Malawi's first citizen, Obasanjo explained that "we first have to realise that we are not powerless because have the power."

He said what was needed most was to invest more in the abundantly available resources, including human resource through, among others, youth empowerment.

On his visit, Obasanjo has visited the country's sugar production industry, and has toured some of the country's villages to appreciate the basic farmers' production of farm produce like tobacco, beans and maize.