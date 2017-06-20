Nigerian Sport Awards Gets New Panel

Nigerian Sport Awards has inaugurated a new panel following the dissolution of the Ikeddy Isiguzo led committee, which has been in charge in the last five years.

According to the Executive Director, Unmissable Incentive Limited, Mr. Kayode Idowu, the new panel for the Nigerian Sports Award is chaired by Dr. Kweku Tandoh, a former Director of Sports, Lagos State and General Secretary of the Main Organising Committee for the Eko 2012, National Sports Festival.

Other new members of the panel include, Nigeria's Ex-International Basketball player, Olumide Oyedeji and Hauwa Kulu Akinyemi. Chief Falilat Ogunkoya, Mitchell Obi and Fred Edoreh were retained as members of the new panel.

In his remarks, the new Chairman of the award panel, Dr. Kweku Tandoh promised to work with the members of the team to take the Awards to the next level.

Tandoh then called on all stakeholders in Nigeria sports and corporate organisations and the government to support the Nigerian Sports Award to encourage the nation's athletes to excel in their chosen sports

"I must note that the Nigerian Sports Award has really come to stay, the award has become the rallying platform for excellence in sports in Nigeria," Tandoh said.

Speaking on the programmes line up for the 2017 edition of the Award, Idowu announced that the entire calendar for the award is between August and December 2017. The inaugural press conference and nomination of athletes for the various categories will hold in the early part of August.