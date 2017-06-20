Harare City Hornets left the country yesterday for Swaziland for the annual Swazi Invitational tournament in Mbabane, with their captain Dancan Shenje declaring the team was ready to strike gold.

The national champions' skipper believes the club is ready this time to better their last year's performance, where they finished as the runners-up in the tournament. Powerhouse Jozi Nuggets won the tourney.

"We are ready to atone for our defeat (of) last year.

"We are better prepared this time around than we were last year.

"We are gunning for gold, although I have to acknowledge that the tournament will feature very good sides from the region.

"I believe this time around we have to turn the tables and try and win the tournament," said Shenje.

Manager Talent Marembe said the tournament will present the club with the right platform to fully prepare for the Africa Club Championships in Botswana in September.

"Not taking anything away from the local clubs whom we have faced during the just-ended season, I believe this tournament will be the right platform to fully prepare ourselves for the African Club Championship coming in September.

"We are happy to meet some of the best teams from Mozambique, whom we believe will give us something in terms of competition," he said.

Hornets lead a quartet of men's clubs and as many female teams from the country at this year's edition of the prestigious regional competition.

The council-run club will be joined by JBC, Hustlers and Foxes in the men's pool while Green Stars, Lakers, Vixens as well as Raiders will represent the girl child in the tournament that has attracted teams from Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa and Botswana.