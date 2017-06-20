20 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Russia Keen to Invest in Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Mine workers (file photo).
By Livingstone Marufu

Russia has shown keen interest in investing in the country's industries with its private sector expected to visit the country to follow up on deals that were discussed on June 3 in St Petersburg.The latest interest came after the recent business visit to Russia by a high-powered delegation led by Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko together with Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa. Areas of discussion were manufacturing, mining, commerce, agriculture, health and others which Presidents Mugabe and Putin explored in Moscow in 2015. Dr Bimha told The Herald Business that the conference gave Zimbabwe a chance to hold mutually-beneficial dialogue with the international community on key issues on the global agenda concerning the economy and finances.

He said the conference gave them an opportunity to establish relations with participating companies and organisations.

"We managed to get a positive response as far as funding for capitalisation, retooling and value-addition machinery is concerned.

"We managed to create linkages between big corporations in Russia and our small and medium enterprises. Dr Bimha went on: "On my part I had an opportunity to meet a number of interested investors in a number of sub sectors; we met a group of companies that would want to invest in fertiliser production and those who are interested in food processing.

"There were investors who were interested in pharmaceuticals and a number of players who were interested in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) particularly on industrial parks.

"We received a number of enquires of aspiring investors and we were asked to prepare quite a lengthy document about our industry which we are expected to submit in July when we go for Russia's international trade fair in Yekaterinburg, their third largest city.

Minister Bimha signed a number of treaties with his counterpart Minister Denis Valentinovich Manturov and believes that the relationship will mutually benefit both countries.

The Russian private sector is expected to come around September to exchange notes with their local counterparts.

Zimbabwe

Estate Retrenches 200 Over Mugabe Threat to White Farmers

Over 200 farm workers at Mitchell and Mitchell Estate - an exporter of horticultural produce - have been served with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.