20 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Court to Rule On Bail Decision for Coligny Accused

The High Court in Mahikeng in the North West has reserved judgment on whether the State's application for leave to appeal the decision of the Coligny Magistrate's Court, which granted bail to the two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy, was properly brought to court.

The application for leave to appeal was before the High Court on Monday.

According to a source close to the case, the defence had argued that the State did not follow proper procedure when they applied for leave to appeal the bail judgment.

The two accused - farm workers Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, were granted bail of R5 000 each.

Following the ruling, violence erupted in the small farming town and a few houses were set alight by angry protesters.

The pair allegedly caught Matlhomola Moshoeu, 16, stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked the protests in the area.

The pair are expected to appear in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

