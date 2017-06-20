Two Kasungu Municipal Council officers are currently under prosecution for allegedly abusing their positions, fraud and for promoting nepotism in the implementation of public works program known as Ntchito za Mthandizi in Kasungu Central Constituency.

The two, Charles Mughogho and Isaac Kanthundu were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday before were granted court bail on Friday June 16th bonded at K50,000.00 cash each with one surety each bonded at K100,000.00 each (not cash).

ACB Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala said they arrested the two following a complaint on 23rd November, 2015 that the two were abusing their positions to defraud the council.

"The Anti- Corruption Bureau instituted investigations which established that Mr. Charles Mughogho prepared a payment voucher for 25 beneficiaries and duplicated the names to make them appear as if they were 50. Charles Mughogho and Isaac Kanthundu uttered the forged beneficiary list and submitted it to Kasungu Municipal Council officials for processing of payment," explained Ndala.

Kanthundu has been charged with one count of forgery and uttering a false document contrary to Sections 364 and 360 of the Penal Code while Mughogho has been charged with giving false information to ACB officers, forgery, theft and uttering a false document contrary to Section 14 of the Corrupt Practices Act, Sections 283, 360 and 364 of the Penal Code respectively.

Among the bail conditions, the suspects have been ordered to report to Kasungu Police Station once every fortnight, surrender travel documents to the ACB and not to leave Kasungu without the permission of the Officer In-Charge of Kasungu Police.

They are expected to be back in court on 28th June, 2017 when trial will commence.