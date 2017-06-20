20 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Zodiak's Mayamiko Kambewa to Premiere Movie On June 24

By Harold Kapindu

Zodiak Broadcasting Station Journalist Mayamiko Kambewa in partnership with Dowa Youth for Development will on 24th June, 2017 premiere "A cost of love: life at Mponela" movie at Mponela community hall.

Directed and produced by Mayamiko Kambewa under the banner Naliona Media of Mponela, the movie stars members of Dowa Youth for Development.

According to Kambewa, "A cost of love: life at Mponela" tells a story of a young man who works hard to win a woman whom he loved.

"The girl is from a rich family. She tells him to first prove that she will never live a miserable life if she agrees to marry him. It is a story about how young men should use available resources to have a better life.

"The movie exposes new faces in the industry namely Mphatso M'bang'ombe, Sungani Namwaza and Rosemary Sadyalunda. However, they have proved to be a force to reckon with if given a chance," he explained.

As it has been the case in the local industry, the movie faced a lot of challenges due to lack of resources during its production.

"The industry is failing to progress well because not so many people are interested supporting the industry. We even wrote some companies to support us but no single company came forth, we used the little we had. We found it difficult to hire some high performance equipment such as drones and other expensive camera. However, we have managed to achieve at least 70% of our wish.

"We are still calling upon other well wishers to come forth and support us during this movie premiere as it is the beginning of a great journey towards a great movie industry in Dowa and Malawi at large," Kambewa appealed.

Dowa Youth for Development is a grouping of youthful artists based in the district who have come together to share ideas with the view of promoting their individual talents.

The movie is the first of its kind to be produced and cast by artists from Dowa.

