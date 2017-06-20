Malawi National Football team is set to live for South Africa on Wednesday 21 June ahead of the Cosafa tournament.

Flames Coach Ronny Van Geneugden confirmed the development and said he is set to announce his travelling squad on Tuesday 20 June.

The team regrouped on Monday after a weekend break, allowing players to play for their respective clubs in the ongoing TNM super league.

The Belgian expatriate told reporters soon after the Flames victory over Comoros in the opening group B encounter for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers that he is expected to travel with a strong squad.

According to RVG, the Cosafa competition offers him a platform to try formations for the team while letting players jell before their next AFCON assignment.

Malawi coach Ronny Van Geneugden has been a big blow after the majority of foreign based professionals will not be available for Cosafa tournament starting this week in South Africa.

RVG was hoping to have the best of his players available to keep the momentum after a splendid performance that yielded his first ever win over Comoros in four games in charge.

But foreign based players who spoilt the Belgian expatriate for choice, have been withdrawn by their clubs because the competition falls outside Fifa calendar.

Star striker Gabadinho Mhango of South African Premiership champions Bidvest, Platinum Stars' Gerald Phiri Jr,scorer of Comoros game will not be available as their clubs begin preparations for next season.

Only Limbani Mzavaof Golden Arrows of South Africaand Tanzania based goalkeeper Owen Chaima will be available.

A Mozambique based quartet of Richard Mbulu, Frank Banda, Charles Swini and Christopher John have been recalled by their clubs. This has forced RVG to make a fresh call up of predominantly local players to regroup Monday as the team is expected to leave this Thursday for the tournament.

During a press briefing last week Wednesday the coach said he would not expect South African clubs to cling to professionals if the tournament would be successful.

The Flames are in group A along with Tanzania, Mauritius and Angola. Their opening fixture is against Tanzania on 25 June before facing Mauritius on 27 June. Their last group assignment is against Angola on 29 June.

The following is the revised list of the callup: Goalkeepers; Owen Chaima, Ernest Kakhobwe, Brighton Munthali. Defenders; Stanley Sanudi, John Lanjesi, Chisomo Mpachika, Mzava, Denis Chembezi, Francis Mlimbika. Wingers and forwards; Yamikani Chester, Ian Chinyama Peter Cholopi, Chikoti Chirwa, Simeon Singa, Levison Maganizo, Micium Mhone, Dalitso Sailesi, Innocent Bokosi: Strikers; Jabulani Linje, Khuda Myawa, Binwell Katinji.