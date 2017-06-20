20 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Leave Wed With Depleted Squad As Clubs Withdraw Pros for Cosafa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Kamanga

Malawi National Football team is set to live for South Africa on Wednesday 21 June ahead of the Cosafa tournament.

Flames Coach Ronny Van Geneugden confirmed the development and said he is set to announce his travelling squad on Tuesday 20 June.

The team regrouped on Monday after a weekend break, allowing players to play for their respective clubs in the ongoing TNM super league.

The Belgian expatriate told reporters soon after the Flames victory over Comoros in the opening group B encounter for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers that he is expected to travel with a strong squad.

According to RVG, the Cosafa competition offers him a platform to try formations for the team while letting players jell before their next AFCON assignment.

Malawi coach Ronny Van Geneugden has been a big blow after the majority of foreign based professionals will not be available for Cosafa tournament starting this week in South Africa.

RVG was hoping to have the best of his players available to keep the momentum after a splendid performance that yielded his first ever win over Comoros in four games in charge.

But foreign based players who spoilt the Belgian expatriate for choice, have been withdrawn by their clubs because the competition falls outside Fifa calendar.

Star striker Gabadinho Mhango of South African Premiership champions Bidvest, Platinum Stars' Gerald Phiri Jr,scorer of Comoros game will not be available as their clubs begin preparations for next season.

Only Limbani Mzavaof Golden Arrows of South Africaand Tanzania based goalkeeper Owen Chaima will be available.

A Mozambique based quartet of Richard Mbulu, Frank Banda, Charles Swini and Christopher John have been recalled by their clubs. This has forced RVG to make a fresh call up of predominantly local players to regroup Monday as the team is expected to leave this Thursday for the tournament.

During a press briefing last week Wednesday the coach said he would not expect South African clubs to cling to professionals if the tournament would be successful.

The Flames are in group A along with Tanzania, Mauritius and Angola. Their opening fixture is against Tanzania on 25 June before facing Mauritius on 27 June. Their last group assignment is against Angola on 29 June.

The following is the revised list of the callup: Goalkeepers; Owen Chaima, Ernest Kakhobwe, Brighton Munthali. Defenders; Stanley Sanudi, John Lanjesi, Chisomo Mpachika, Mzava, Denis Chembezi, Francis Mlimbika. Wingers and forwards; Yamikani Chester, Ian Chinyama Peter Cholopi, Chikoti Chirwa, Simeon Singa, Levison Maganizo, Micium Mhone, Dalitso Sailesi, Innocent Bokosi: Strikers; Jabulani Linje, Khuda Myawa, Binwell Katinji.

Malawi

Education Minister's Driver Dies in Road Accident

A driver and bodyguard to Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Cecilia Chazama died in a road fatality in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.