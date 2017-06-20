Nigeria: 5 Children Die in Stampede At Katsina Alms Collection Centre

Katsina — Five children lost their lives and 15 others suffered injuries following a stampede at an alms collection point in Katsina.

Our reporter gathered that trouble started when hundreds of alms seekers converged on the residence of Maah Gafai in Rafin Dadi area of Katsina to take part in the alms collection.

No sooner had the distribution started than struggle between recipients led to the stampede and loss of lives. Each of the alms seeker was collecting N500.

Witnesses said the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said one Kamal had been arrested for interrogation over the incident.