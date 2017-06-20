20 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 5 Children Die in Stampede At Katsina Alms Collection Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Five children lost their lives and 15 others suffered injuries following a stampede at an alms collection point in Katsina.

Our reporter gathered that trouble started when hundreds of alms seekers converged on the residence of Maah Gafai in Rafin Dadi area of Katsina to take part in the alms collection.

No sooner had the distribution started than struggle between recipients led to the stampede and loss of lives. Each of the alms seeker was collecting N500.

Witnesses said the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said one Kamal had been arrested for interrogation over the incident.

Nigeria

15 Parties Form 'Mega Coalition'

A Coalition of 15 Political Parties has formed an electoral alliance tagged "Mega Coalition" to adopt and field… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.