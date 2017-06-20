Nigeria: AMAC Assures Karu Residents On Prompt Refuse Evacuation

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has assured residents of Karu on prompt evacuation of refuse on the Nyanya-Jikwoyi road.

Candido was represented by his vice, Lawrence Onuchukwu, who was at the dump site for on-the-spot assessment.

He said the refuse heap amassed despite the effort of AMAC Environment Cadets in managing the situation.

"I have spoken to the head of environmental department; I can assure you that the refuse would be cleared off the road. We are not afraid of the challenges, it is our duty to evacuate the refuse and we will do it as soon as possible," he said.

The community head, Suleiman Musa, said they had tried in ensuring that the refuse was dumped in specified areas but added that it now litters the road because it was not evacuated on time.

"We appreciate the council, they have demonstrated their commitment by responding positively and we don't have any doubt about their promises," he said.