As Malawi continue to experience rising occurrence of road accidents, on Monday a Chinjoka Bus Service landed in the valley of Bua River in central region district of Nkhotakota as the driver was avoiding a head on collision with an oncoming track on a single lane bridge.

Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi said in statement issued last week that government is shocked on the occurrence of accidents on the roads of Malawi that have claimed lives and left many others injured over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Institution of Engineers (MIE) has said it is ready to work with the Malawi Police Service, Traffic Department, the Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services and other stakeholders in reducing the road carnage.

In a statement signed by MIE executive secretary Engineer Martin Chazalema, the local engineer's body said it is deeply concerned with the recent spate of fatal road accidents in all three regions of the country in the recent past.

Said the statement: "MIE is mandated to, among other objectives, protect and assist the public of Malawi on all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the engineering profession. Transportation and highways are incidental to the engineering profession."

The body has since called on stakeholders concerned with these accidents to work closely together by carrying out thorough investigations into the increased occurrences of road accidents, immediately implementing whatever interventions necessary to curb this trend of fatal road accidents and looking into addressing the various root causes of these accidents which represent a major loss to the nation as a whole.

MIE has also called upon the general public to take part in this drive to improve safety of our people by among other things adhering to service requirements of vehicles, not driving or using vehicles that are not roadworthy, avoiding speeding at all times, never driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol or other drug and avoiding careless driving.