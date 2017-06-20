A driver and bodyguard to Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Cecilia Chazama died in a road fatality in Blantyre on Monday.

The two died when the Land Rover registration BK8251 which they were travelling with from Blantyre swerved at Kaphikamtama village along the M1 road going towards Zalewa Roadblock in Neno.

According to Southern Region Police spokesman Ramsey Mushane, the vehicle overturned almost three times before stopping near a tree around 7PM on Sunday.

"Police are investigating to establish the circumstances that led to the accident," Mushane said.

He said the vehicle has been "extensively damaged."

Police identified the Minister's drives as Benson Chipendo, 36 from Sanjika Village, Taditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.

The deceased bodyguard is McMillan Mkandawire, 34 from Kalimandora Village, Traditional Authority Mabilabo in Mzimba.