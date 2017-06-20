Mutare — A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cop has been caged four years for fondling the breasts and privates of a married woman who had sought his assistance in getting her abusive husband arrested.

Tonderai Chipani, 38, stationed at Odzi Police Station, denied the charges but was convicted of indecent assault by magistrate Lazarus Murendo after a full trial.

He was initially slapped with a five-year sentence but 12 months were suspended on conditions.

Prosecutors told the court that on April 22 at around 1400 hours, the woman approached Chipani asking for the arrest of her husband who was physically abusing her.

She returned at around 2000 hours seeking assistance on the issue.

Chipani reportedly accompanied the woman back to her house but they used a route that passes through the grave yard.

The police officer Chipani asked the woman how she was going to reward him for arresting her husband.

After they walked for a distance, the cop started soliciting for sexual favours but was turned down.

Court heard that Chipani turned and grabbed the woman, forcing his hands into pants before starting to fondle her breasts and private parts.

The woman screamed for help and Chipani fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police leading to cop's arrest.