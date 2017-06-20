20 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cop Caged Four Years for Fondling Domestic Abuse Victim

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).

Mutare — A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cop has been caged four years for fondling the breasts and privates of a married woman who had sought his assistance in getting her abusive husband arrested.

Tonderai Chipani, 38, stationed at Odzi Police Station, denied the charges but was convicted of indecent assault by magistrate Lazarus Murendo after a full trial.

He was initially slapped with a five-year sentence but 12 months were suspended on conditions.

Prosecutors told the court that on April 22 at around 1400 hours, the woman approached Chipani asking for the arrest of her husband who was physically abusing her.

She returned at around 2000 hours seeking assistance on the issue.

Chipani reportedly accompanied the woman back to her house but they used a route that passes through the grave yard.

The police officer Chipani asked the woman how she was going to reward him for arresting her husband.

After they walked for a distance, the cop started soliciting for sexual favours but was turned down.

Court heard that Chipani turned and grabbed the woman, forcing his hands into pants before starting to fondle her breasts and private parts.

The woman screamed for help and Chipani fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police leading to cop's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Estate Retrenches 200 Over Mugabe Threat to White Farmers

Over 200 farm workers at Mitchell and Mitchell Estate - an exporter of horticultural produce - have been served with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.