20 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kaijage's Eight Under Lights Up Arusha Golf Challenge

Prudence Kaijage posted exciting score of eight under 44 points to win golf competition at the Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) over the weekend.

The special club competition saw Kaijage, who played off handicap-18, overpower top contenders with brilliant 44 stable ford points to win the top prize. Following his good score, Kaijage's handicap was chopped off from 18 to 16.

However it was not an easy win as he had to go neck to neck with second placed Aryan Aggarwal who netted five under par 41 points playing off 28 handicap. With a point adrift the runner up, Bob Shuma claimed the third place after posting 40 stable ford points playing off 18 handicaps.

Aggarwal and Shuma also their handicaps reduced to 26 and 17 respectively after the impressive scores. The weekend was not short of impressing scores as saw many golfers had bagged under par scores.

That included George Ogutu who was playing off handicap-19 and Rashid Rashid (handicap-14) who hit three-under par 39 points and their new handicap will be lowered 18 and 13 respectively.

They finished fourth and fifth positions respectively. Also Owen Maganga (handicap-21), Sheetal Ag garwal (handicap-23), Simon Travers handicap-5, each returned two-under par 38 points.

Also five golfers managed two clubs at the event include Harbajan Chadha and Daniel Korpela and par-3 hole no. 7, national team player Prabvin Singh at hole no.13, Richard Gomes hole no. 16 and Monu Singh hit two at hole no.18.

