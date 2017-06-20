Photo: The Herald

King Lion bus accident scene (file photo).

The International Cross Border Traders Association has condemned use of King Lion buses by their members saying the company is failing to co-operate with authorities to meet minimum safety requirements.

In a statement released on Monday, the association's President, Dennis Juru said cross border traders should not use King Lion buses as they do not conform to minimum safety requirements.

"Please be advised that the association have downgraded King Lion Bus Company. Therefore all Cross Border Traders and Shoppers are advised not to board King Lion buses till further notice.

"King Lion Buses killed 60 people in a period between 2014-2017. Anyone who board those buses can do it at their own risk. Our Insurance will not pay anyone who get involved in an accident on King Lion Buses," said Juru in his notice to members.

According to Juru, King Lion has failed to ensure public safety, make a public statement sympathizing with the victims, co-operate with association and authorities, while failing to meet our minimum safety requirements.