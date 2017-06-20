Tanzania: Prisons Outrun Rivals in Volleyball Title Race

Tanzania Prisons continue to command the ongoing DAREVA volleyball league; their impressive 3-0 set over victory Kinyerezi put them further ahead in the title chase.

Held over the weekend at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the one-sided encounter saw Tanzania Prisons overpower their opponents in all sets of the lively game.

After the weekend's victory, Tanzania Prisons have now opened a five-point gap with their closest challengers Makongo Secondary School. As the league's second phase took sailed into the second week over the weekend, Tanzania Prisons are placed ahead with 29 points from 11 matches in the ten's teams battle.

The exciting league title race seems to be a two-team show, that engages Tanzania Prisons and Makongo into the fierce battle.

The league title suffered a big blow after Tanzania Prisons's biggest opponents, Jeshi Stars were kicked out of the race after they failed to pay participation fee Makongo who finished the first phase at summit, have now remained second with 24 points.

Most of Makongo players who have been away for two weeks were yet to return to the action as their players were still in Mwanza with Dar es Salaam team which won the volleyball title in the InterSecondary School Games, UMISETA. After the weekend's fixture, Chui have jumped to third place from fifth with 22 points following their 3-0 set victory over JKT.

One of top teams, iP Sports have dropped to the fourth position from third. The team lost 3 points after they failed to turn up in their match against Police Marine.

They have to remain with 22 points, They could jump to the second position if won their match against. Mjimwema, who defeated Victory Sports 3-0 in their latest encounter.

The league table standing as unveiled by DAREVA official Roggsem Joseph, fifth positioned are City Dreams Sports (CDS) Park with 20 points, JKT at sixth with 15 points and , Mjimwema who 13 points at seventh.