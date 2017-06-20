20 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Stand Up for the National Count, Tanzanians

Dodoma — Despite encouraging response to register with the national civil Registration and vital statistics (CRVS) roster, the legal documents are turning up virtually useless to the holders, apparently.

As the government works to encourage people to provide vital statistics on birth, deaths and marriage, divorces or adoptions, the new under-five birth registration initiative, for instance, isn't helping the holders - because they happen to be 'handwritten' and hence unacceptable to public officials 'socialized' to red-tape.

The Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi revealed yesterday that a number of public and private institutions were declining to accept birth certificates as legal documents for the simple reason they're being issued 'raw' on long hand- or "handwritten."

"These are legal documents and are being issued by an authentic authority," he said, wondering 'aloud' why the same still recognise marriage and death documents which are also handwritten.

"I want the Registration of Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) management to engage all stakeholders including public and private institution to understand the necessity of the documents," he said.

RITA commissioned a pilot project to register all kids under the age of five, all across seven Mainland regions early this year; some of the regions succeeded by 100 per cent, but then there's an emerging trend of "sensitive institutions turning down the documents... which might affect implementation of the whole initiative in other regions of the country.

"This is why you need to strengthen public awareness," the minister said, shortly before the launch of the CRVS across Tanzania Mainland. In 2012, official government figures showed that 13 per cent of the population surveyed by the National Bureau of Statistics were registered.

The National CRVS strategy is a new system which will help increase the number of people on the national register, according to Rita Chairman Prof Hamis Dihenga.

