Angola: Military Regional Hospital Medicine Stock Reinforced

Huambo — Considerable number of different medicines were delivered Monday to the Military Hospital of the Central Region, in an initiative of the Katiavala organizations, with the purpose of strengthening the stock of the health unit.

It consists of drug kit, unspecified amounts of compound serum, sodium chloride, metronidazole, ciprofloxacin, draggers, aspirators and nasogastric tubes, carts for the transportation of medicines and more than 800.000 Kwanzas for the acquisition of other products.

The director of the Katiavala organizations, Inocêncio de Oliveira Katiavala, said that the offer of medicines is part of the commemorations of the institution's 12th anniversary, with the main objective of reducing the shortage of medicines and equipment in the health units.

With 81 beds, the Military Hospital of the Central Region, which covers the military bases of provinces of Huambo, Bié, Benguela and Cuanza Sul, attends on a daily basis 100 patients in the areas of medicine, surgery, orthopedics, urology, pediatrics, endocrinology, Neurosurgery, gynecology and ophthalmology.