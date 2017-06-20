Tanzania: Programme for ICT Innovators Kicks Off

Mwanza — Fresh search for young innovators in information and communication technology (ICT) has kicked off, with the Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) launching a special programme targeted at promoting the best innovations.

The first mission ever for upcountry regions was conducted here last week where COSTECH in collaboration with Dar Technohama Business Incubator (DTBI) picked the best ICT proposals that will be developed, tested and applied for solutions of the challenges facing the region.

Speaking to reporters at the weekend, DTBI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr George Mulamula said the mission comes as his entity seeks to engage more ICT scholars, particularly the youth in tackling some of the challenges in local government authorities (LGAs).

He said that when fully applied, ICT could contribute effectively in boosting the economy with researches showing the technology could contribute up to 35 percent of the Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

"So, we have sought to visit the youth with skills in ICT in the regions that are ready to cooperate like Mwanza to train them, understand their priorities and finally pick the best presentations for further development in the field of choice," he said.

The week long training for Mwanza brought together 85 participants who later formed groups with specific topics, where six groups managed to present the best topics that will be promoted before they are applied in the relevant fields.

Mr Mulamula mentioned the best innovative topics as Mwanza City Traffic Management System, Lake Victoria Security System, Land Management System, Kilimo.net both in Aquaculture and Agriculture, Data Management & Communication and Entrepreneurship.

According to Mr Mulamula, the mission was set to continue in regions that were ready to conceive an idea of engaging ICT in solving their economic challenges and that apart from Mwanza next will be Simiyu, Dodoma and Mtwara, calling for other regions to chip in.

Speaking at the event, the Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongela, said the ICT systems if well used could be instrumental in boosting economy while helping in the fight against notorious challenges such as illegal fishing.

"Mwanza is willingly available to support innovations in ICT that we believe could contribute to eradicate many of the challenges we are currently facing. I call for our two municipal councils to grab this opportunity and set budgets for them," said the RC in a speech read on his behalf by the Nyamagana DC, Ms Mary Tesha.

The RC said time has come for the youth skilled in ICT to take their seats in the industrialization agenda since an area needs more innovative ideas to excel and contribute abundantly in the national economy.

Mr Mongela encouraged the youth who took part in the DTBi programme to come forward with more such innovations as the region is in the final stages of setting up its ICT network, thanks to the technical assistance from COSTECH.