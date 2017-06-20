Zimbabwe: Cross Border Stock Theft Leaves Two Men Dead

Two suspected cattle rustlers, a Zimbabwean man and a Mozambican national, died recently, after a group of Mozambicans crossed into Zimbabwe and fought them in a bid to recover three stolen cows, police in the area confirmed.

According to the ZRP, the now deceased men identified as Misbert Chimusuva, 28, of Chisungo Village in Dotti and Edson Michael, had earlier crossed the Mukumbura border from Zimbabwe into Mapani Village in Mozambique.

The pair then went on to steal three cows which they drove into Mukumbura using an illegal entry point. Along the way, they hired two cattle drovers and promised to pay them $100. The party then proceeded to Dotito.

However, after walking for about 30km, the team got tired and sought shelter at the home of one of Chimusuva's relatives.

Meanwhile, about 50 Mozambicans had also teamed up and were pursuing Chimusuva and Michael, whom they caught up with while they were stilling resting and a fierce fight ensued.

"After Chimusuva, Michael and the two drovers had lost the battle and surrendered, the Mozambicans told villagers in the area that they were taking them to Mukumbura Police Station," the police said.

"However, along the way the four men were further severely assaulted and left for dead before the Mozambicans crossed back into Mozambique with their cattle.

Chimusuva and Michael died on the spot while the drovers have been hospitalised, but no arrests have been made," the police said.

Police in the area also raised alarm over the increase in cross border clashes as nationals from the two countries were raiding cattle from a neighbouring country and illegally driving them into another country.

"Recently, a group of Mozambicans crossed into Zimbabwe and proceeded to Chionde Village here in Mukumbura, where they took 16 cattle from a villager they accused of stealing their cattle earlier and drove the animals into Mozambique.

Police's efforts to recover the cattle and bring the culprits to book have failed as the Mozambican authorities have not been forthcoming," the police said.