19 June 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Swedish Woman Appears to Have Drowned Off Seychelles' Praslin Island

A 62-year-old Swedish woman apparently drowned over the weekend on Praslin, the second-most populated island of Seychelles, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Anse La Blague on Sunday, and the authorities were informed at around 10.45 a.m., the police statement said.

The Swedish woman was on holiday in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, and had arrived on June 15. She was due to leave on June 25.

The police started an investigation and awaiting autopsy results to establish the exact cause of the Swedish woman's death.

