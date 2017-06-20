Tanzania: Ex-Taifa Stars Spice Up Tanzania Football Federation Posts Chase

As the fever towards the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) election mounts, the entry of the former national team stars adds a dimension to the tension. It is now a battle of heavyweights as the aspirants taking nomination form are well known sports personalities with a huge appeal.

Yesterday, the renowned ex-Young African captain Ally Mayay Tembele officially collected his TFF presidential nomination form yesterday to put up pressure on other contenders who are vying for the federation's top seat.

He has joined the class of four strong men eying for the same key position namely the current TFF president Jamil Malinzi who is fighting to retain his chair, Iman Madega, Wallace Karia and Fredrick Masolwa who picked up their nomination forms on Saturday.

Another former star who would like to showcase his leadership skills after hanging up boots is Mtemi Ramadhani who is vying for the Vice- President post of the country's football body.

Mtemi collected his form yesterday at TFF offices in Dar es Salaam while in company of some former footballers. He will have to fight hard to derail other contenders in the Vice -President segment such as Mulamu Nghambi, Michael Wambura and Geoffrey Nyange.

With all eyes focused on TFF Presidential seat, the situation now confirms a possible fierce race from the power of the race-title aspirants.

The race to Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) general elections had a surprise entry yesterday when a senior manager from Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Shija Richard picked up the presidential nomination form yesterday from TFF's office in Dar es Salaam even though he declined to comment anything as he simply said time for campaign is not yet.

"It's true that I have collected the presidential form to compete for TFF presidency. Most of you would like to know why I have decided to contest, but, just wait because I will elaborate more during campaign period. For today, the public should know that I have picked the presidential form," Shija said.

Shija, who, has participated in various courses of Journalism and has worked for numerous newspapers in the country since 1997. Furthermore, Shija once worked with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) before joining TRA.

Currently, he is of Tanzania Sports Writers Association (TASWA) and he also previously managed different football clubs in the country.

In 2008, he was chosen as chairman of Chato Football Association (CDFA) where he supervised the elections of the association of which he did not contest. Additionally, Shija worked as general secretary of Bukoba Veteran in Kagera Region.

The Tanzanian football body is scheduled to hold the general elections in Dodoma on August 2. The turnout of people seeking nomination forms has continued to dominate lately.

The nomination forms are available at 500,000/-, 300,000/- and 200,000/- for the president, Vice President and Executive Committee posts respectively. As the polls exercise commenced with a bang, some of the incumbent members of the federation's Executive Committee Ahmed Mgoyi and Wilfred Kidau declared that they will not contest for any post.