The recently appointed Harare City coach, Philani 'Beefy' Ncube did not need any candles in the dressing room to beat Taurai Mangwiro's Triangle FC when the two sides met in the Castle Lager premiership match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Harare City emerged winners in Ncube's first set of three points since his appointment to takeover from Mike Madzivanyika.

After the match Triangle coach Mangwiro was a disappointed man, describing his team's loss as the worst result.

"This is the worst result for me despite the fact that we played well. I emphasized to my boys the importance of this match and how I would be hurt by us losing it," said Mangwiro.

While at How Mine, Beefy as Ncube is widely known once played a whole match with 11 candles burning in his team's dressing room during a Mbada diamonds cup match played at the National Sports Stadium in 2013.

"My players were just clinical today as we managed to utilize the opportunities we got. The team is gelling and they (players) are getting to understand my type of play and I am sure more of such results are coming," Beefy said.